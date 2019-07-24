I just returned from the BOCC Comprehensive Plan Meeting. Once again I carefully planned what I would say and left with the feeling that I had been railroaded. [Commissioners Tim] Hutchins, [Kelly] McConkey and [Mike] Hart voted to close the record the next day instead of in 10 days as they had previously posted.
This was done despite over two-and-a-half hours of testimony, which was 97% against the plan as now written. It was obvious, the three had already made up their minds before any of us even opened our mouths.
It is important the citizens read what I told them:
Removing the differentiation between major and minor town centers without even consulting the citizens has obliterated decades long fought for protection against rampant growth and overdevelopment. This is especially so for Dunkirk and the other minor town centers and their surrounding residential areas.
The “Ordinance for the Purpose of Repealing and Readopting with Revisions the Calvert County Comprehensive Plan Draft” on July 7 finally lets us know commissioners Hutchins, McConkey and Hart are not working for the citizens of Calvert County.
Burying provisions in a document which most of us would never see instead of in the actual July 2019 Draft Comprehensive Plan was a Machiavellian tactic.
The ordinance makes a total lie of the statement, “Future development is guided by a Town Center master plan” in the Comprehensive Plan.
This is because the ability of citizens to write their Town Center Master Plans to indicate what voters want for their future, including the amount, type and rate of development for their Towns and the surrounding Residential Area is overridden by two provisions, which I paraphrase in the name of brevity:
- The Calvert County Comprehensive Plan shall supersede all provision(s) of the Town Center Master Plan.
- In the event any portion of this ordinance is found to be unconstitutional, illegal, null or void, by a court … the BOCC will cut that portion unless it is inconsistent with the purpose and intent of BOCC in enacting this Ordinance.
The Ordinance claims the BOCC acts with the “the advice, recommendations, and input of the public … with the general purpose of guiding and accomplishing the coordinated, adjusted, and harmonious development of the local jurisdiction,” per Maryland law.
If the ordinance goes into effect, it will be downgrade Town Master Plans to reiterations of the Comprehensive Plan.
As we have seen, Citizens get to give input but our advice and recommendations are ignored, unless we are developers. Just look at the changes that have and have not been made to the Comprehensive Plan over this long process.
The citizens of the individual town centers are going to be allowed to update their now useless minor or major town center master plans into even more useless town center master plans.
Charlene Tobey Kriemelmeyer, Dunkirk