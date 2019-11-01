Dear members of the Board,
I came home last night horrified at what I heard at your [Oct. 24] meeting.
While I had gleaned that something was not right, I didn’t know the extent of it and that is why I decided to attend.
I had no idea that things had become so bad in the school system that has always been so dear to my heart.
I do hope that you have listened to what your teachers told you and that you will take immediate action to rectify this terrible situation before it is too late.
My ties to the school system go back to 1985 when my family moved to this county.
Ten of my children are proud graduates of CCPS.
I was a substitute teacher before becoming the library media specialist at Dowell Elementary School when it first opened.
It was my dream job and I loved every minute of it.
Since retiring I have been a regular volunteer for CCPS.
I remember a time of :tough love.”
Now it appears we are at a stage where the inmates are running the asylum.
Of we don’t address the discipline problems when children are young, we are opening ourselves up to a society that we would not want to live in.
If we don’t address mental and emotional needs in the young, what sort of future will there be for them and for us?
I understand that behavioral, emotional and mental problems have proliferated in recent years but that seems to be even more of a reason to make them a priority.
If it takes more funds yo hire more professionals needed to address these problems then they need to be spent.
It seems that if the board would sit down with a panel from the CEA with representatives from the parents of these at-risk children you could come up with an equitable plan of action.
The only consolation in the evidence presented yesterday is that most of the problems are currently only happening at the elementary level.
That means a change of direction should enable you to uproot this insidious blight before it pervades the entire system and changes more lives forever.
I am confident you will do the right thing.