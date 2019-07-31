I was recently attacked by name and my motives held in disrepute by a writer to the editor of this paper (“Letter was a complete misrepresentation of our social welfare programs,” July 19). Oddly enough, I don’t disagree with everything the writer wrote.
We are not a socialist country. We have a mix of government programs designed to regulate the economy. In the sense that government regulates the economy, we are a socialist country. But if the writer felt I was overly broad in my description, I wouldn’t disagree. I do disagree with the idea that Social Security, Medicare and other government programs such as taxes and the Food and Drug Administration aren’t simply socialist. That is, the government is making decisions instead of private capital as to how goods and services are provided. The government does regulate all of the economy and that fact is socialist. The writer wanted to distinguish regulation and call it “improve” the economy. I don’t disagree that the regulation improves the economy, but it is the regulation that socialism espouses.
I am not a socialist. I believe in a regulated capitalism. I want more regulation for air, water and food. I think drug prices are too high and that medical care generally is too expensive, so additional regulation of those parts of the economy is in order. However, I favor people making a profit and I am fine with some making enough to live a lavish life style. I suspect that we have an income inequality problem in our country due to the tax system favoring rich people. I believe more categories than the current five would be better, and the rates are probably too low on the top category now. The richest people get the greatest benefit from the economy and should pay back more. Taxes are part of regulating the economy, from favoring home ownership to exemptions for children and age. I am in favor of regulated capitalism. I like the passion that leads people to write to the editor and enter the market place of ideas.