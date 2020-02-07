I fear the Republican party members of the US House of Representatives and the US Senate. They are my #1 “nemesis.”
They are much, much more “conservative” than are the Republican citizens who they are supposed to represent.
While research indicates that about 65% of Americans who identify themselves as Republicans do NOT want Social Security benefits to be cut.
My estimate is that as many as 95% of Republicans in the House and Senate do want to cut Social Security benefits.
And that over 50% of them would love to abolish Social Security as well as every other federal government social program that helps people.
They will never admit to this because they know full well that most Republican citizens do not believe in that.
So, they try to keep it a secret from the American people.
Do you realize how many tens and tens of millions of Americans would be devastated if all of these programs were abolished?
It scares the dickens out of me.
If you doubt my belief that most Republican members of the House and Senate are secretly and stealthily cold-hearted “survival-of-the-fittest” social Darwinists, then please read the award-winning book “Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right.”
The book, by 12-time award-winning author and journalist Jane Mayer, details the rise of the wealthy right-wing ideologues who are helping to shaping the fate of America today and then tell me what you think. Stewart B. Epstein, Rochester, N.Y.