The Maryland House and Senate are currently considering bills to ban plastic bags at point-of-sale locations. I hope my representatives support this legislation!
It may seem trivial to some, but plastic bags have become one of those innocuous items we take and toss, ending up in landfills after an average use of about 15 minutes. They get into our waterways, are eaten by sea creatures, get tangled up in places, and foul up expensive machinery at landfills or recycling stations. Overall, plastic bags provide more harm than good.
This legislative ban would help create the infrastructure and incentives we need to move towards a more sustainable way of life. There have been several smaller bans across Maryland, as well as business specific bans or charges, and each of those has dramatically decreased the consumption of single-use plastic bags. As an independent who leans heavily towards libertarian, I am incredibly skeptical about any bill that attempts to govern my behavior, but I also have benefited from experiences during my time in the military that allowed me to see just how effective a law like this can be. We served in Spain for three years, and during that time, adapted to the plastic bag free way of life. It only took us a few trips to the grocery store to become accustomed to it, including all the times we used public transportation for shopping trips. Adjusting was easy enough that we still are plastic bag free back here at home.
One thing I noticed, being a military family who moved every three years, as I collected bags to “reuse” as trash can liners in bathrooms, it takes forever to make use of them. I am still finding bags that were from our time in San Antonio, which was over a decade ago.
I would be happy to see this legislation move forward and I hope that sharing my personal experiences with others addressed some of the most common concerns about passing this legislation.