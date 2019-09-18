In the Sept. 4 issue of the Maryland Independent, Mr. Navickas invited Democrats to join his party and laid out his reasoning. I usually read the opposing view pieces and only send opinion letters to issues that concern the county government. This letter needs to be addressed.
He is correct that Harry Truman stood up to the communists. Molotov said that no one had ever talked to him as had Harry, who said if he kept his word he would not have to hear it. Compare that to Mr. Trump who had the Russian foreign minister and head of the FSB delegation in Washington into the Oval Office right after the election and the picture of them having a laugh-fest together. He also is on tape lying about the meeting that took place at Trump tower with the Russians.
You talked about Obama not balancing the budget. What about the trillion dollar tax cut for the wealthy that Mr. Trump pushed through? The economy did not need it. It simply added a trillion to our already ballooning deficit. The last president to actually balance a budget and pay down some debt was Mr. Clinton, a Democrat, not one of the supposedly fiscal conservative Republicans.
Obama added more jobs in his last three years than Mr. Trump has in his term. Remember the carrier air conditioning plant that Trump said he stopped from moving? It moved anyway after getting money from Indiana to stay leaving only token office jobs. Facts are facts, not fake news.
I have been a Democrat for more that 40 years and I am not happy with where that party is. I have contacted the national headquarters to let them know that not all of us are uber-liberal apologists. I agree with a number of things that Mr. Trump claims that he wants to do. We have to take on China and find a way to move some manufacturing here. I do not agree with sanctuary cities. Those in my party who claim that the illegal immigrants do not cost us I have issue with. If they are here without contributing to the tax bases, using our school systems and hospitals, they are a drain on our resources. President Bush had a good idea with work permits for migrants. It might allow them to work and send money home to help their economies in their countries. I want the border tighter. Under President Reagan we allowed 3 million illegals to stay, Next time that Congress addressed it the number was 6 million, now it is 11 million. I can guess the next figure if something is not changed. By the way, Mr. Obama deported a lot more illegals than has Mr. Trump.
I am not a happy Democrat. I cannot see a single accomplishment of Congress that warrants congratulations. The latest abomination? No debt ceiling until after the next election. Both parties did that! I want a party who has the guts to actually manage the budget. Yes, there will be pain involved when it happens but it is a travesty to pass this on to our kids.
I want a party that does not try and nation build in a land it has never known. I want a military that is tailored to the reality of today. I want a party that works together to get things with those that they disagree with.
I am not happy with my party and long for something in the middle of the road, but I will respectfully pass on your party for now.