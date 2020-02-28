On Friday, Feb. 14, a Recorder article titled “Appointee approved for commission” stated “On Wednesday, Commissioner President Kelly D. McConkey said he didn’t know why the county staff recommended Williams (aka “appointee”) but added that she doesn’t work for her father and has never worked for him.”
I attached two documents for the review of the Recorder staff when submitting this LTE: a copy of information found on “appointee’s” father’s business website, (a founder and the former president of the Small Business Interest Group, SBIG, who is also a major developer in the county listing the “appointee” as their “Sales Associate”), and a copy of the first page of the “appointee’s” application for appointment to the planning commission obtained by MPIA from John Norris, the Calvert County Attorney. The application clearly states she is “Real Estate Agent Builtrite Homes Development, Inc.” Who appoints members to the Planning Commission without knowing at least what’s on the person’s application at the very least? What about the information that should have been revealed in the county’s due diligence, which should have been performed and provided to the commissioners?
The “appointee’s” application, which is a matter of public record, also states, “I am eager to be a part of the review, to create, approve and amend the Comprehensive Plan.” This statement is rather odd because the “Appointee” was appointed in Feb. 2020 and the Comprehensive Plan was approved Aug. 6, 2019. What does make the applicant’s statement make sense is the fact that the commissioners, in last-minute changes to the Adopting Ordinance of the Comp. Plan, included the following: “Be further ordained by the Board of County Commissioner of Calvert County, Maryland that the Planning Commission shall, not less than every two (2) years, evaluate the rate of growth in the Town Centers and rural areas, and shall recommend any changes to the zoning regulations necessary and appropriate to attain the goals and objectives of the Comprehensive Plan.”
Every two years the daughter of a developer / former Pres. of SBIG (who at a public hearing stated he and the other members of SBIG had formed a coalition with the county government) and two other members of the Planning Commission with direct ties to SBIG will, in fact, have the opportunity to make major changes to the Comprehensive Plan, Town Center Master Plans and Zoning Ordinances!!! Anyone else see any signs of conflicts of interest involved here?