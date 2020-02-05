This letter is in response to J.C. Hooker’s Jan. 29 letter (“League of Women Voter’s is celebrating anniversary.”)
A May 27, 2016 story in Calvert Recorder newspaper credited board of education incumbent and candidate Tracy McGuire with “closing the achievement gap.”
Shortly after the story appeared, I contacted Cindy Rose, the mother of a special needs child in Frederick, Maryland, who has written extensively concerning the harmful effects of standardized testing. The data Ms. Rose located showed the gap Ms. McGuire supposedly “narrowed” had widened by four points.
Ms. McGuire could safely allow others to make this claim on her behalf, knowing the National Center for Education Statistics data which would refute the claim wouldn’t be available until after the election, and that education publisher Pearson’s “gag order” prevents teachers in the county from commenting negatively on test results.
Over a year after the ceremony at King’s Landing Park, the Recorder belatedly reported in its Sept. 22 edition that the group awarding Ms. McGuire, Calvert Collaborative for Children and Youth, has ties to the League of Women Voters.
Additional investigation on my part revealed that the League is among numerous groups that receive funding from George Soros, the driving force behind the radical late-term and after-birth abortion bills introduced in legislatures across the country.
Soro’s Open Societies Foundation is listed as a “funding partner” of National Association of State Boards of Education, which trains state school board members, and assists in the search for superintendents.
In addition to NASB, Soros provides funds to the American Federation of Teachers, and public policy organizations that:
· Favor unrestricted mass immigration and an end to all immigration laws (American Immigration Council, Casa de Maryland, Immigrant Legal Resources Center, Migration Policy Institute, and Immigration Policy Center;
· Oppose common-sense anti-terrorism measures (Center for Constitutional Rights, National Security Archive Fund, and Human Rights Watch);
· Condemn U.S. military actions as immoral (Amnesty International, Global Exchange, Iraq Occupation Watch);
· Support euthanasia for the terminally ill (The Death with Dignity National Center, Compassion in Dying Federation of America);
· Denounce free enterprise (The Center for Economic and Policy Research, Center on Budget and Policy Priorities);
· Support Common Core (American Federation of Teachers, Generation Citizen, Southern Poverty Law Center, League of Women Voters);
· Advance left-wing nominees to branches of the judiciary (Alliance for Justice, American Constitution Society for Law and Policy); and
· Portray existing drug laws as unjust, and legalization of all narcotics as “equitable” (Drug Policy Alliance)
Progressive news organizations have attempted to silence critics of Soros by associating legitimate criticism of him with Anti-Semitism. There is no evidence that the League’s generous donor is Jewish in any way, other than by ancestry.
Soros survived the Holocaust by assisting his non-Jewish assistant in seizing the property of Jews headed to the gas ovens. In an interview with TV’s 60 Minutes, he expressed no regrets for his wartime activities.
The former Schwartz György has repeatedly stabbed Israel in the back by funding groups that promote boycotts of Israel and that de-legitimize the only guaranteed safe haven for Jews in the world.
Edward C. Davenport, Drum Point