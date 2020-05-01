Increasing SNAP benefits will help us weather the coronavirus crisis

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is the best tool to combat this pandemic because it feeds both people and our economy.
The SNAP benefit is provided on a debit-style card to buy food at grocery stores and farmers markets. This support is especially critical, with many household budgets are stretched, jobs are being lost, and meals at school are missing for thousands of children in Maryland.
With the new Pandemic-EBT program, low-income students who rely on free or reduced-price school meals could receive $114 a month in additional SNAP benefits. Congress should also extend the P-EBT program until schools reopen.