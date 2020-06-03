Industrial farming immorally inflicts unnatural pain on animals

Recently I have been confronted with the ethical problem of animal rights and animal consumption by some of my vegetarian and vegan friends.
I had to question for myself the moral justifications for killing and eating animals at all.
I will only be exploring the problem of violence against animals from a moral perspective, while not accounting for ecology or economics.
Morally speaking, we can and should do our best to create the happiest lives possible for all humans.
However, we cannot realistically extend this moral imperative to the other sentient life forms. Moral philosopher Peter Singer decried “speciesism” and discrimination between different animals.
However, we cannot treat all animals equally.
This is because the animal kingdom is full of violently conflicting and incompatible interests.
Favoring one species or individual will inevitably cause harm and suffering to another.
If we wanted to create a better life for prey, we would have to starve or exterminate predators.
If we wanted to create a better life for predators, we would have to kill prey for them to eat.
If one sidesteps to avoid stomping on a spider, they are most likely damning a fly to a horrific death by that spider.
By sparing a deer’s life, it just as likely will die violently by another animal.
It may take food from a competing animal that needs the food to survive.
We can’t avoid terrible pain and untimely death to sentient life as a whole.
I posit that there are two types of suffering that an animal can go through: natural and unnatural.
Natural suffering is suffering that has been normally experienced by animals throughout time.
This includes starvation, disease, deformity, natural disasters, and wounds or violent deaths from other animals.
While these forms of suffering can be reduced for individual animals by humans, they are not avoidable across the whole animal kingdom.
Thus, it is not wrong for humans to cause them. Man-made extinctions are merely a force of nature to other animals, no different than the many other forces that have caused extinction.
If I have to choose between the survival and well-being of humans compared to the survival and well-being of other animals, as Joe Rogan says, “I’m on team people.”
However, it is immoral for humans to inflict unnatural suffering on animals.
This includes torturing or abusing an animal beyond what is needed to kill it for food or defense.
Factory farms include all sorts of atrocities. Animals are deprived of sunlight, space to move around, and contact with other animals.
They are amputated and mutilated without anesthetic. They are prevented from caring for their babies and aren’t even able to enjoy sex to reproduce.
They are bred to be hideously deformed. Finally, they are force fed food that is not the food they are supposed to eat.
This is suffering and misery far beyond what animals would experience is the harshest parts of the wild. Every good thing an animal would want, they are deprived of, while being kept alive in pain.
Factory farming is an infliction of misery that is so thorough and so widespread that it is one of the most worrying ethical problems we have. I believe it is not morally required nor practical for humans to look out for the well-being of other animals, so long as humans are only inflicting natural suffering onto those animals. However, we should cease the unnecessary unnatural pain that many human practices pervasively cause.
Harari, Yuval Noah — “Industrial farming is one of the worst crimes in history,” The Guardian, www.theguardian.com/books/2015/sep/25/industrial-farming-one-worst-crimes-history-ethical-question.
T.J. Foster, Lexington Park