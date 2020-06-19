is Title IX being practiced at Northern High School?

Title IX at Northern High School?
In 1972, Title IX was passed as part of the Education Amendments of 1972.
This law states that no person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.
Almost all public elementary and secondary schools, and most colleges and universities, receive some sort of federal funding; their athletics programs are covered by Title IX.
These educational facilities are bound, by law, to offer male and female students equal opportunities to play sports, which means equal quality and quantity of equipment and supplies; equal facilities such as locker rooms, fields, and arenas; fairness in scheduling games and practices; equal financial support for travel and other incurred expenses; and equal benefits and services and support from their respective schools.
Northern High School appears to not be in compliance with Title IX.
First, a little background information; the enrollment percentage of male and female students, at Northern High School drawn from the most recent school year of 2019-20 was 47% males and 53% females, yet the percentage of male and female athletes, for that same year, was 55.5% males and 44.5% females.
The baseball field has new sod, a privacy fence, and an irrigation system. Adjacent to the baseball facility is the softball facility.
The scoreboard for baseball is three times the size of the scoreboard for softball; eight times state champions.
Unlike baseball, the dugouts for the softball team do not provide protection from the sun or rain.
Below the softball field is the combined junior varsity and varsity football practice field, which is the size of two football fields. The boys’ junior varsity and varsity lacrosse team practice on the same field during the spring.
The junior varsity and varsity field hockey teams must share a practice field with the girls’ and boys’ varsity soccer teams; four teams are practicing on one field.
The girls’ field hockey team does not get to play their home games in the football stadium but instead, a converted soccer field.
However, they play in the football stadium at Patuxent High School at away games.
Meanwhile, the tennis team, which was slated to have eight tennis courts before recent renovations at Northern High School, was projected to have four tennis courts by August 2020, two tennis courts for the girls’ team and two tennis courts for the boys’ team.
The girls’ tennis team needs five tennis courts, and the boys’ team needs four courts for practices and home games.
After some complaints were raised, the surface of the existing two tennis courts behind Northern Middle School has been redone.
However, those will be taken away when renovations for Northern Middle School begin.
It is estimated that the building of eight tennis courts would cost $680 thousand, just over 1% of the $60 MILLION operating budget.
Why do the football, boys’ lacrosse and baseball athletes have superior practice and game facilities over the tennis, field hockey and softball teams?
Why does Huntingtown High School have eight tennis courts?
The Calvert County Interscholastic handbook states, “The principal, activities director, and supervisor of athletics, have complete control over the athletics budget for every Calvert County Public School.”
What oversight is in place to avoid any potential bias those three individuals might have, or be persuaded to have, with such a weighty decision?
Finally, a great deal of consideration is given in recruiting football and baseball coaches at Northern High School.
When did coaching high school football or baseball become so lucrative?