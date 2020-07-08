Keep helping us be a little safer

The year 2020 is certainly a time for reflection. Hopefully, it will be a historic era that we can shortly look back on and place in annals of a time gone by.
Because of recent multiple tragic events, we must look for a means to overcome the pitfalls these episodes have had on our society. We have to learn lessons that will prevent chaos for future generations. Right now, these events are dividing us into wedges that are torn from our circle of togetherness in this country.
Tragic times in the past seemed to have brought us together and made us stronger and more determined to stand side by side. What has happened to our world, our nation? How can we ever mend the once strong sense of belonging and standing jointly within the USA for each other?
Personally, I am ready to get outside, dispose of my mask, hug and be close to friends and loved ones. But I know I can’t. I could be defiant, as some are and be belligerent and angry. They are asserting their “rights” to do as they darn well please — but at whose expense? They are not only endangering themselves, they are putting the lives of others at risk. When they do not “socially distance” themselves at bar parties, in demonstrations (I’m only noting “peaceful demonstrations; rioters and looters need a much larger focus), or on the beaches, or do not wear masks, they are putting so many people at grave risk.
My patience is running thin, but I determined my life and the lives of my children, grandchildren, relatives and friends are worth finding soothing things to keep me occupied at home, and acting with purposeful precautions, pride and dignity when it is necessary to be out and about. This is the only thing I can do to help this world be a little safer at this time. So, I do it.
My heart does go out to the small businesses and workers who have lost financial stability during this time.
I pray that our political leaders will create solutions and not continue to use their partisan differences to defeat our salvation amid this catastrophic time.