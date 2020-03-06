What is colorectal cancer? Colorectal cancer is cancer that occurs in the lower intestine or rectum that often develops from abnormal growths called polyps.
These polyps can present in the colon or rectum and often take several years to change into cancer. This slow transition provides an opportunity to prevent life-threatening diseases.
Did you know that colorectal cancer affects both men and women? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, each year close to 2,500 people in Maryland are diagnosed with colorectal cancer and nearly 1,000 people die from its spread.
Although this disease is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in Maryland, it is preventable.
How can you prevent colorectal cancer?
The CDC recommends everyone begin screening by age 50. For anyone at higher risk due to family history or personal health conditions, your personal healthcare provider may suggest that you start at a younger age. Colonoscopy is typically recommended for optimal screening, but other methods may be appropriate for some individuals.
Colonoscopies let doctors view the entire colon and remove polyps before they develop into cancers.
Polyps rarely cause symptoms, so unless you have routine screening, by the time you have your first indication that something is wrong, a cancer has likely developed. Symptoms of colorectal cancer may include unexpected weight loss, blood with your bowel movements, and persistent stomach pain or cramps. It is important to communicate with your doctor if you notice any of these symptoms.
There are lifestyle choices that reduce your risk of colorectal cancer. These include at least 30 minutes of modest exercise each day, limiting alcohol consumption to no more than one serving each day, avoiding all forms of tobacco, and adjusting your diet. Health experts recommend minimizing meat intake, increasing the quantity of fruits and vegetables, and eating whole grains, including brown rice and oatmeal.
With the current high rates of both colon cancer and tobacco use, the Calvert County Health Department offers no-cost screenings to eligible individuals as well as free smoking cessation classes to help decrease cancer deaths in Maryland. For more information, please contact the Calvert County Health Department and ask about the No Cost To You Screening Program. Please call 410-535-5400 ext. 343 or visit www.calverthealth.org for more information.