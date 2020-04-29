Let's use this extra time wisely, as a gift

Since the coronavirus has changed the world, we suddenly have more than a little time to reflect. We are suddenly more conscientious about conversing with our families and friends. We appreciate each other more. We see many neighbors risking themselves to care for others, so, it’s not always about the money.
We have seen that many of our activities are not much more than busy time takers, such as 24/7 news, internet games, traveling sometimes hundreds of miles to view sporting events, plus many more. We have seen a great drop in our luxurious use of energy for entertainment. With much less travel we have seen our air quality in the cities improve dramatically.
Also, we are coming to realize how vulnerable so many of our friends and neighbors are. We are more conscious of the great numbers of those in our society who depend on others. We are also very conscious that even the most seemingly independent individuals are still very dependent on others. For instances, while backyard chickens are all the rage, I know of no milk cows in my area, a few old goats maybe. We need our milk, communications, power, etc. Most importantly, we come to realize we are so much more than the busy persons we have sometimes been satisfied with.
So maybe we can make a conscientious effort to waste our time more efficiently by taking more time to converse with and care for others, reduce our need for entertainment, take more time to educate ourselves, etc. We can reduce our energy waste and reap the benefits of cleaner, more healthful air.
Maybe we do not have to travel to school daily and travel to work as much as we have done. Maybe we can do even more business meetings online, so less time and energy wasted. Maybe we should participate in sports more rather than leaving it to the expensive and talented professionals. Maybe we can hold the Olympics without spending billions of dollars on a new location every four years. Maybe we individuals can become healthier, less dependent and more productive, even in small ways. Maybe we can take more time for prayer and reflection instead of being busy and self-important.
I am a great believer in my Catholic religion and the values taught. I am also a great believer in using our technological advances for our betterment, such as solar energy. I am a great believer in developing our rational, physical, artistic and spiritual attributes. I am slowly learning to be more of a doer rather than a complainer. God bless us all.