Between the holidays and the new year, things are busy. And sometimes, signing up for a health plan during open enrollment doesn’t make it to the top of the list. Or, maybe there have been some changes in your life, and you realize you now need coverage. Thanks to an innovative new program in Maryland, there’s good news for those looking for health insurance. This tax season, Marylanders have a special opportunity to sign up.
To participate, check the box on your state tax forms allowing the Comptroller of Maryland to share information, like your household size and income, with the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange. Maryland Health Benefit Exchange will then check if you are eligible for free or low-cost health insurance and mail you a letter explaining your options. After you get your letter, you have 35 days to sign up for a plan through Maryland Health Connection. This is a special opportunity available only to Marylanders who check the box on their tax form. Otherwise, you may have to wait until the fall to sign up.
This tax season remember to check the box to check out your health plan options.