Maybe a little poetic justice is in order

Recently, there have been some public protests against the coronavirus safety regulations implemented for our collective safety and a few letters with the same ill-advised theme have been written.
I only wish this disease affected only those who choose to roll the dice and not be spread to those who embrace the common good approach by conducting themselves in a responsible manner while enduring all the associated inconveniences.
It would be poetic justice to see those self-serving, inconsiderate individuals who want to do their own thing contract the disease.
It would be a bonus for them be to required to go to the end of the line for treatment and allow those who became ill through no negligence on their part be treated first.
The common complaint seems to be infringement on individuals having the right to do as they please and ignore well-researched professional advice promoting what is best for everyone.
I guess these same reckless malcontents feel they are entitled to ignore speed limits, don’t feel they are required to stop at stop signs or red lights, and drive while intoxicated.
Requiring children to get an education, prohibiting domestic abuse, no smoking regulations, restrictions on hunting, boating regulations and fire protection requirements all regulate individual behavior for the well-being of others.
The list of regulations that restrict individual behavior for the purpose of protecting other people from irresponsible individuals can go on and on.
It is generally referred to as being part of a civilized society and is accepted by the masses in spite of not being able to carry out individual, self-serving indulgences.
Many people are not in a position to protect themselves from the selfish buffoons who don’t care about the rights of others, so governing entities find it necessary to create and enforce regulations restricting those too arrogant and reckless to act responsibly.
We will all be well advised to take note of those who put themselves before the rest of us and give them a wide berth, not only now but long after the current pandemic runs its course. They are dangerous.