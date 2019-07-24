My name is Dana Weckel and I am a part of the Northern High Tennis Team.
I have been on this team all four years that I have been in high school. Durning these years we have only had four courts to hold our practices on.
Only having four courts for both a varsity team and a junior varsity team to practice together makes it extremely hard for everyone to get the help and correct coaching they need.
One thing that is impossible to practice is 10-point tiebreakers, which is played in place of a third set. These tiebreakers are very important and can be tough at times.
Players need to be able to practice these during school practices because they should know how to approach them mentally and physically.
In my personal experience just this past season, my partner and I were playing a match during the regional tournament. The outcome would determine if we were to play for first or second place with a possibility of going to states, or for third or fourth place.
The opposing team had won the first set 6-4, but we came back to win the second set, 6-0. This brought us into a 10-point tiebreaker.
Unfortunately we did not win despite our hard work as the other team won by a few points.
If we had the opportunity to practice these tiebreakers during school practice, we could have gone in with a better strategy, experience and plan.
Giving the new Northern High School a total of 10 courts would allow athletes the ability to practice matches and tiebreakers so they can be better prepared if that were to happen in the future.
Perhaps more students can get to that final round of regionals and on to states and bring a name to Northern High School.
Thank you for your time.