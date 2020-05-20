NAACP OPPOSES REMOVAL OF ANTI-DISCRIMINATION LANGUAGE FROM CONTRACT

A recent press release from the Calvert Education Association alleges that Calvert County Public Schools want to remove anti-discrimination language from teacher contracts. If the language is not totally removed, it has been suggested that it be watered down. The NAACP of Calvert County, with the support of the Maryland State Conference of NAACP branches, opposes both options.
Anti-discrimination laws are designed to prevent discrimination against particular groups of people. These groups, known as the “protected class,” have historically faced discrimination in areas of employment, housing, education and public accommodations. Usually, the discrimination is based on race, sex, gender, ethnicity, disability, mental illness, sexual orientation, gender identity or religious creed. Discrimination laws are rooted in the principle that individuals and groups should not be treated differently because of the above characteristics.
The first acknowledgment of a need for these laws came with the desegregation of schools with Brown v. Board of Education in 1954 and the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Slowly over the years, these laws have been strengthened and expanded. It took a long time to get to this point and we will not go backward. There are still some exceptions in the military and religious groups and usually, these exceptions pertain to women. Women make up 85% of the Calvert County Education workforce, and we must stand together with everyone in the protected class. There is not any reason to change the “hard-fought” for anti-discrimination language in teacher contracts. The NAACP supports Calvert’s teachers.
Michael G. Kent, Prince Frederick
The writer is the president of the NAACP-Cavert County.