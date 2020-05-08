Needs to learn what bipartisan really means

Larry Hogan has once more found himself agreeing and acting like a Democrat.
I know Larry likes to say he is bipartisan, but Larry believes bipartisan means calling yourself a Republican but agreeing with everything the Democrats tell you to do.
I watched Larry on CNN and had to ask myself why Larry was so unprepared for this virus.
As I watched Larry point his finger and say the federal government isn’t doing enough or there aren’t enough testing kits, he didn’t mention how many he needed or what he has done to help his self. Larry instead took the opportunity to carry water for his favorite political organization.
I would like to know why Maryland wasn’t better prepared? Why didn’t the governor have a plan in place to deal with a virus? Why didn’t he have adequate medical equipment? Why does he rely on the federal government for everything and then complain?
A true leader would do and lead by example, not take every opportunity to make a political statement.
It wasn’t so long ago Larry removed our National Guard from the border because the Democrats told him to. This was a completely political move that gave no consideration for our men and women of the border patrol.
Larry decided it was more important to do what he was told then worry about overloading the great border patrol men and women. Why couldn’t he have made his statement but supported our border patrol? He along with other liberal governors didn’t care about their American brothers and sisters that were doing their job.
They had higher ambitions.
Why wasn’t Larry on CNN when our young girls were being raped and murdered and robbed by illegal aliens? Why doesn’t Larry share the cost of housing, food, education and incarceration? How much did Maryland spend this year on illegals?
How about a CNN appearance supporting our police when they are unrightfully under attack by Montgomery County? Instead he goes to the microphone and spits out a few meaningless words.
You are the governor and you have the press at your fingers. Instead of fighting for Marylanders, you run to CNN to carry water for the Democrats. If you don’t understand the federal recommendations, then perhaps you should quarantine yourself until the end of your term.
I am guessing you will run to the federal fovernment crying, saying the economical impact was so bad you need the federal government to give you money. Your decisions are destroying the Maryland economy but yet you will cry that the federal government should print money.
If you had properly prepared or at least been close, there would be no need to beg.
This would be another example of your lack of fiscal responsibility, your lack of medical preparations, your lack of knowing how to balance the Bill of Rights against a virus and your lack of independence from any political influence.
I hope the next time Larry runs to CNN he talks about what he did, is going to do and has done. Take a break from political speak and lead.
If you don’t like what our president is doing and or has done, stop complaining and do what you need to do.
Take time on CNN to sell Maryland and speak to your deeds. If you don’t like the way the president acts, then stop acting like him.