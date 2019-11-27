There was recently an arrest of a U.S. Army member that was plotting to attack a media outlet and Beto O’Rourke, a Democratic presidential candidate. It was later found that he was planning to go to the Ukraine to fight with the Azov Battalion, which is a neo-Nazi militia that has been supported by the U.S. government. This should be a major scandal in western news cycles. The reason it’s not heard is because this Azov Battalion is backed by the U.S. military and this battalion is fighting against Russia.
The FBI filed a criminal complaint in court for Jared William Smith, who joined the U.S. Army in 2017. Before joining the army, he was already a far-right extremist, known to the FBI, and in touch with Craig Lang, a U.S. far-right extremist who had also fought with far-right extremists in Ukraine, called the Right Sector. The Right Sector, like the Azov Battalion, works closely with the Ukraine government and military in the fight against Russia.
So, you have a far-right extremist who has regular contact with another extremist who is helping him go to Ukraine to learn how to use weapons, explosives, to kill Russians and get other training so that he can come back home to kill liberals and journalists here in the US. How is this not major news and how is it that the U.S. Army, which does background checks, allow such a person to join its ranks? In the two years that Smith has been in the Army, he was allowed to continue to share intelligence and tactics for building bombs with foreign and domestic fascists. Smith openly bragged about his training and skills he’s developed in Facebook groups and WhatsApp messages with far-right extremists and stated that he’s looking for fellow far-right radicals to build bombs. Unbeknownst to him, he spoke with an FBI informant and was actually planning bomb attacks here in the U.S. against media outlets and democratic politicians. He also mentioned that he wants to kill members of Antifa.
For two years he was given free rein to do as he pleased. I can only suspect that since he was in the U.S. Army, that made him a “good” terrorist and if you’re helping the good old U.S. in the fight against Russia, we can let a little terrorism slide.
There are online photos of U.S. military personnel with these neo-Nazis as recent as 2017, which the Azov Battalion posted on their official website. These are photos of American and Canadian military officials meeting leaders of Azov as well as giving them military training, advice and discussing how they can work together to fight against Russia. Some anti-Russian hawks and Azov supporters in the U.S. military will claim that they aren’t a neo-Nazi group and that this is just Russian propaganda, but all you have to do is look at the battalion logo and see that it’s explicitly neo-Nazi. They use a pagan German symbol that was reused in the 20th century by Nazis and was put on the patches of the SS and German soldiers, and they use the Black Sun, an explicit white supremacist symbol that’s very commonly used by these groups. There are online photos of Azov members doing the “heil” salute, so for U.S. government representatives to say that these groups are not white supremacists is just absurd.
I guess I shouldn’t be surprised at this news since the New York Times admitted that it provides articles of government and military wrong doing to the Pentagon before it posts these articles for publication.
Horacio Moronta, Lusby