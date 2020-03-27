No medical insurance in the time of the coronavirus

One of the many problems our financial system has here in the United States is that 30 million Americans have no medical insurance.
These people have a long history of not seeking the medical attention they need, especially when they believe the nature of their illness is a passing flu, viral or bacterial because they can’t afford to pay the astronomical costs that would be charged with someone with no medical insurance. Likewise, for such a person to go to the emergency room is discouraged because all the other people with no insurance and the same symptoms are there seeking treatment as well.
If you had no illness going to the emergency room, there is good chance that you’d catch something there. Another 100 million Americans have insurance but with huge deductibles and/or sizeable co-pays. They don’t want to have to pay this money because they don’t have it, so they’ll hesitate to be tested and, therefore, spread the illness in ways that a covered insurance plan would be able to avoid. Millions of more American workers don’t get paid sick leave from their job. So, those people will stay at their job for as long as possible for that reason, endangering their co-workers.
This brings me the undocumented immigrant and workers in this country, afraid to go to any medical facility for fear of being reported to immigration authorities and possibly later deportation; therefore, they won’t seek treatment and endanger all Americans that they come in contact with or when they frequent the locations the rest of us do.
In total, between the uninsured, the insured with high copays, and illegal immigrants, this totals about half of the population of this country that is at high risk and can endanger us all. We have a law in this country that allows the mandatory quarantining of people, but it doesn’t cover the cost of the quarantine when a person loses their income. If you’re going to quarantine people who have an illness, especially a contagious one, and you’re not going to cover the cost of it, you’re not given people an incentive to be tested and, therefore, avoid the quarantine and endanger the rest of us. The Trump administration made statements about tax relief and aid for the airlines and travel companies affected by this COVID-19 crisis. Once again, we see what the priorities in our capitalist system are, the corporations and not to the mass of people whose health is threatened. Things don’t have to be this way. Take, for example, one of our ally, South Korea. They’re handling the current crisis there, which is more dire than ours here in the US, as follows: they have a universal health insurance system that covers any and all healthcare costs, COVID-19 testing is free for every person, including immigrants who are guaranteed that none of their information will be passed to other government officials that may risk their immigrant status. We don’t have those things here in the US, and I’ll leave it the reader to imagine why. Perhaps Americans need to reconsider its financial system because once again we have found ourselves back in this situation. The Trump administration is continuing to display the acts of previous Presidents, socialized losses for the rich such as corporations, banks and industries that come from working-class upwards but privatized profits. Socialism for the rich but rugged capitalism for the American workers. Until the people get tired of being sick and tired, nothing will change.