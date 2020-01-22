What credibility exists when the proponents of laws knowingly employ deception to advance their cause?
For example, the photo on the front page of the Jan. 17 edition is titled “A plea for gun safety.” The word “plea” has an emotional connotation of urgency. The term “gun safety” is an intentional misnomer. The advocate in the photo is exploiting an incident of domestic violence.
The gross deception is that there is no urgency in a state with very restrictive gun control laws. So-called “gun safety” laws have proven to be ineffectual in protection from the criminal misuse of firearms, and no additional restrictions would have prevented the act of domestic violence from which some seek to gain political benefit and self-aggrandizement.
Unjust laws are being imposed on the lawful owners of firearms. The only defense against the repression of constitutional rights is the jury nullification of these laws. In any criminal case, for a technical violation of gun control laws, it takes only one juror to vote “not guilty.” It is time to invoke and enforce Article 23 of the Maryland Declaration of Rights: “In the trial of all criminal cases, the jury shall be the judges of law, as well as of fact.”
Disregard the claim that only judges can rule on the law. In the face of no other means of redress, resistance against arbitrary power requires jurors to provide the last line of defense and a sanctuary for justice.
Mark Broadhurst, California