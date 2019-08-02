Imagine if a football kicker didn’t have a field goal to practice on.
I played No. 1 girls’ singles for the Northern High School tennis team this year. I had been on the team for three years.
Due to the limited number of practice courts at Dunkirk District Park, I did not get enough time playing singles during practice. With only four courts total and two allotted for the starters, I could not practice my position; I had to play with three or more on my side of the court which was a huge disadvantage especially during competition.
I could not get quality practice time during the normal team practice; due to this I stayed later to get quality practice time with the coaches. This was the only time I could get individual attention.
I would arrive home after tennis practice around 7 p.m. which impacted my studies tremendously.
Practice was not intense because we just don’t have the space for it. We can’t focus and we can’t get a lot done.
During a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference semifinals match, my opponent and I had to stop playing because it was too dark.
The tournament director informed us we would continue the match tomorrow afternoon. I asked the director if we could finish the match closer to home, since my opponent was from Huntingtown High School, and he agreed the match could be played at Huntingtown. Northern wasn’t even an option because there’s not enough courts.
Northern High School needs eight tennis courts. Any less won’t work for the team.
Catherine Bubser, Dunkirk
The writer is a 2019 Northern High School graduate