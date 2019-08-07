I recently called the White House comment line, waited 10 minutes for an operator to answer, and once on the line, I asked to have the following message transmitted to the president:
"Your offer to send U.S. help to Vladimir Putin in fighting Russian forest fires while not saying a single word about jailing 1,400 citizen protestors of his policies is unacceptable. Do not send one penny of U.S. money to that dictator. Spend your own money if you are so eager to curry Russian favor. And, stop denying Russian intrusion into our elections. At a minimum it makes you look stupid; at a maximum it makes you look traitorous."
When I asked to have it read back to check for accuracy, the operator tried to deflect, saying "comments would be sent to the president's office at the end of the day." After some more questioning on my part, I was told verbatim notes were not taken, rather that comments were "categorized." To me, that means some sort of checklist is used which could be as short as rating comments as "positive" vs. "negative" with no substance. I said to the operator, "That's not transmitting comments." She replied, "You are free to write a letter" and hung up. I never got to ask what category my comments were in.
There you go, folks. This is how your president operates. It may be how all presidents have operated, I don't know. But I do know this is not an acceptable system for citizen input.
Carolyn Siebert, Scotland