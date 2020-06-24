Nurses are so caring and loving (copy)

For most of my life I was able to say that I had never been in the hospital. Even when somebody would invariably ask where I was born, I would say that I was born in the Takoma Park Sanitarium.
As the years passed, I found that my body was wearing out. I needed more help than I could manage myself. So I have had some stints in our local hospital.
I know that the doctors gave the directives as to what was to be done with me, but it was the nurses who did most of the caring. What a wonderful bunch of caring and loving people. When I say caring and loving you might think of all ladies, but there were male nurses, also and they were just as helpful and caring.
All I had to do was to push a button and a nurse would come. They would almost always ask for my name and birthdate. They referred to me as Mr. Bartlett. I told them my father was Mr. Bartlett; my name is Bill. From then on they would call me Mr. Bill. I told a couple of the nurses that my name was Willy Lump Lump, but Lumplump was not my last name. Lump was my middle name and also my last name. I thought it was nice to see the nurses smile.
It makes me wonder if these nurses went into nursing because they were so caring and loving or if that was part of their training. All I can say is that I am so thankful to have had so many caring hands and caring minds to get me back whole again.
Bill Bartlett, Valley Lee