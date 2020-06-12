On the 'ethics' and 'morality' of modern methods of food production

I am responding to the letter by TJ Foster published in the Recorder on June 3. Foster is concerned about the “ethics” and “morality” of modern methods of food production. Unnecessary cruelty to animals is certainly to be avoided.
The height of immorality would be the conscious decision to impose starvation on large numbers of human beings because a few of us are “insulted” by the “immorality” of imposing pain on animals whose only reason for being is to provide a source of food for human beings.
Famine is already being imposed on large sections of the human population of the world, not because of concerns like those expressed by Foster but because of an even more insidious kind of thinking which regards beasts as superior to human beings. Such thinking inevitably leads to the notion that the world is overpopulated, and the population must be controlled by “methods which are disgusting even if they are necessary,” as Lord Bertrand Russell wrote in 1923.Human beings are not beasts – though some may choose to behave like beasts – and are separated from beasts by an unbridgeable chasm.
The Book of Genesis reports that God created man in his image to have dominion over the earth.
This is not merely a religious proposition but a scientifically validatable concept.
No animal on this planet other than man can use fire as a tool to transform the raw materials of the God-given earth into useful tools. No animal on this planet can write a musical composition such as Beethoven’s 9th Symphony, or the Ode to Joy, the poem by Schiller that makes up the choral section of that great work. Alle Menschen Werden Bruder Schiller wrote “All Men are Brothers.” No number of monkeys could ever write the plays of Shakespeare.
No beast could have discovered the nature of electricity as Benjamin Franklin did to open the door to a modern society in which human beings could live more like human beings and less like beasts.
That quality of creative capability shown in those examples was the core principle at the center of the life’s work of the late American statesman Lyndon LaRouche.
The witch hunt against him in the 1980s was, in principle, not unlike the killing of George Floyd. The police officer who killed Floyd was contesting his very nature as a human being. Similarly, the politically motivated frame-up of LaRouche was intended to bury his ideas and deny your nature as a human being.
The neoliberal system of economics of the last 50 years, a system that values monetary profit over human lives and thus promotes the cruel treatment of human beings, is coming to an end.
Instead of retreating into unscientific ideologies, now, more than ever is the time for all of us to find our human nature so that we can discover the solutions to the crisis now engulfing human civilization.