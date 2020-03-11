I entirely agree with Ms. Stelloh-Garner's letter of Feb. 19 commenting on your earlier editorial about your correspondence column. Surely letters to a local or regional paper should very largely be considered for publication in light of their relevance to the news or issues covered in that paper - one thing that we are NOT suffering from in this country is a lack of national news media, and/or opinions on national issues.
It's unfortunately apparent from even a small sampling of local papers that with today's technology it's all too easy to send the same letter to dozens - hundreds? - of papers across the country, which by definition are not "local" at all to the sender. That being so, what is their attraction? Why, for example, should we need, let alone heed, more simplistic comments on national politicians all the way from San Diego? (letter, Feb. 28).
Your editorials are invariably informative, well-written, moderate, judicious, supportive of the community, and highly relevant to state and local issues. So it's really a pity that the contrast between your leaders and some of the screeds that appear directly beneath them can be so jarring and incongruous. Does this have to be? It's a little hard to believe that your choice of what to print could be so limited; so why should parts of the correspondence page at times read merely like an extension of those sections of social media in which strange ideological bees buzz so noisily in so many bonnets?
John Vincent-Smith, St. Leonard