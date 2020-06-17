One Race Under God

Once again, racism has raised it’s ugly head, and there have been numerous examples of hatred, mistrust, and blame.
But the problem is not racism. There is only one race, the human race, and we are all descendants of the first man and woman who possessed many varied genes and hormones, capable of developing many different kinds of descendants.
That makes us all one family, though with various attitudes, desires, and shades of brown depending on the amount of melanin we possess. There are no true white or black people.
The idea of “races” is the result of being taught the theory of evolution, which resulted in believing that one “group of people” was superior to another based on the color of the skin. Based on this theory, groups like the KKK, Hitler, and others have tried to eradicate certain groups of people.
Finally, in 2000, the Human Genome Project determined that there is only one race, the human race.
Therefore, racism, as we know it today, is the consequence of man’s sinful nature infused with evolutionary thinking. As these unfounded theories continue to be taught, we will continue to be divided.
It seems to be a common belief that racism resides only in the hearts of the white community while the black community continues to rehearse the history of slavery, discrimination, injustice, and power and continues to play the “blame game” against those who had nothing to do with events of the past. This bitterness and unforgiveness can lead to vengeance, violence, looting, and killing of innocent citizens.
I am not to blame for anything my ancestors may have done. Yet, I have experienced racial prejudice just because I am not black. Being poor or discriminated against is not unique to any one “race.” How we react to our circumstances makes the difference as to whether or not we become successful and productive citizens of society. If all Americans will accept our Constitution, which is unbiased, I believe all laws will be applied and enforced equally for all citizens. I wonder if this is possible.
Racial problems cannot be solved by making more laws or spending millions of dollars to erase the past. The simple solution is to live by what too many people refuse to recognize as laws for everyone world-wide, known as The Golden Rule and The 10 Commandments. But since some people don’t want anything to do with God, who wrote them, these rules have been removed from society. However, they are still applicable.
The solution to our “race” problems begins at home. Both parents need to instill in children to respect them, others, and those in authority. Children should not be conceived outside of wedlock since both parents are needed in nurturing and giving instructions.
Children need to know they are loved and capable of accomplishing whatever realistic goals they desire. By the time they reach high school, with the help of the educational system and parents, there should not be any discipline problems, and children should have a realistic and attainable goal in mind for their adult life.
Other nations have set examples we can follow. It is still true today: it takes a community to raise a child. When the community fails, the adult child has no guidelines to follow and seeks attention by unacceptable means.
Those who intentionally cross the boundaries of racial solidarity and reunite us are needed today, but these solutions seem to evade us. To solve the race problem, begin by solving the home and heart problem and the teaching of evolution.