Open Letter to Calvert County Sheriff

I viewed the lengthy video from Facebook taken by The Bay Net and was disappointed by the conduct of our police officers. Sheriff Mike Evans, you, stated in your letter that you enforce the law without partiality or prejudice. You even stated that you walked with community leaders during the peaceful march in Prince Frederick on June 1. You go on further to say that the peaceful march concluded at the Prince Frederick Shopping Center. What I viewed on the video was not a peaceful conclusion at the end. The protest was peaceful, and I was proud of my fellow citizens showing their solidarity with the rest of the nation in seeking a change for justice and showing that they care for our country, our state, and our county. I saw that the protestors immediately showed concern when the police arrived. They were families with children. Parents were teaching what it means to care for one another regardless of the color of one’s skin. One hour into the march, the sheriff appeared to decide that the march should end. Was the sheriff not in agreement with the peaceful purpose of the march or its lawful assembly? I saw the police arrive on Duke Street in military SWAT gear, exiting a police van with AR-15 rifles and donning gas masks. The protestors became visibly concerned with the fully armed force. Uniformed police officers appeared with gas masks with weapons. The scene became threatening for the peaceful protestors. As Sheriff Evans stated, the police were there to “enforce” peace and order. What occurred was not conflict resolution but a conflict, not a de-escalation but an escalation. In your letter, you made a point that the march was peaceful. It was peaceful until the fully armed force made their appearance on Duke Street. You said that you decided that Duke Street was to be cleared, and your officers showed up for battle. Duke Street is not a primary road. Why was this necessary? I question your decision to abruptly end the peaceful march with tear gas to disperse the protestors. Could you not have been the instrument that allowed for a peaceful end? As you left the protest in the shopping center, we heard you state that “you were ashamed.” I, too, was ashamed by how you and your officers performed your duties as “peace officers.” Please reflect on your role in this movement and what you can do to make it a better place for all, with peace and justice for all. Fortunately, no one was hurt, but many were disappointed with you, sheriff. You could only show conflict resolution by overwhelming force. Perhaps you and your deputies need more training and education in conflict resolution and de-escalation in a peaceful way. You need to learn that you can perform your duties as law enforcement officers and still show that you respect and support for all members of our community, including our marchers.
Open Letter to Calvert County Sheriff
- George Crump, Port Republic
