During my sporadic dives into the world of tabletop games such as trading card games, living card games and other games of the sort, I soon noticed an annoying habit of all the players, even the most experienced ones.
They tended to play their cards so that each card was upright from their perspective, so that they could read the text and see the picture on their card, while their opponent saw an upside-down card.
This habit caused me several profound annoyances that I think would be easily fixed.
Players of trading card games should play their cards oriented such that the card is upright from the perspective of the player’s opponent.
While game play is going on, it can be extremely difficult to understand and remember the effects of all the cards on the field. The person playing the card likely already knows what the effects are, while the player’s opponent likely doesn’t.
For those who don’t have the attention or mental capacity to memorize every card on the field, the options aren’t great.
One can either ask the opponent to remind them of the card’s abilities, or ask whether those abilities are relevant to the current situation.
One can also pick up the opponent’s card, reverse it, and read it for themselves in order to remind themselves what the card says.
Whereas, if each player played their cards to face their opponent, all it would take is a quick glance for them to keep track of the conditions of the field.
Additionally, facing one’s trading cards improved the aesthetic and experiential elements of the game play. Each player already knows what their cards look like. Each player has already been able to appreciate the artwork on his own cards.
However, each player is unable to clearly see the artwork on their opponent’s selection of cards. Even if one can make out the general color scheme and shape of an opponent s card, he/she doesn’t get to enjoy the artwork fully. One of the main thematic features many of the games like “Magic: the Gathering” (affectionately called “Monster Mashers” by an acquaintance of mine) is sense of a battle between two groups of extraordinary creatures.
It would be more exciting to see the other player’s creatures staring you down, ready to fight.
For these reasons, players of these games should make things easier on and more enjoyable for their opponents by getting into the simple habit of turning their cards 180 degrees away from themselves so that the other person can see them.