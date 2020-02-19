Planning is underway for the 18th annual Women of the World Awards Luncheon by the Calvert County Commission for Women (CCCW) and the Calvert League of Women Voters. Each year the Commission for Women recognizes women in four categories who have made significant contributions to our community. These categories are Advocacy, Service, Business Leadership and a Woman of Tomorrow (age 21 or younger). The Commission for Women encourages citizens of Calvert to nominate a woman or girl for its Outstanding Achievement Awards.
The Commission for Women will honor its awardees at the annual Calvert County Women of the World Awards Luncheon to be held Saturday, April 18, at the Rod ‘N’ Reel Restaurant in Chesapeake Beach. The CCCW honorees will also each receive individual proclamations from Calvert County commissioners, which highlight their accomplishments. Our annual awards luncheon has become a sold-out event attended by many, including county, state and national officials, who stand with us to acknowledge the achievements and dedication Calvert women have in bettering our community.
Nomination forms may be found on the Calvert County website [www.calvertcountymd.gov] under: ‘Calvert County Commission for Women Outstanding Achievement Awards’. Criteria for each award and simple directions are listed on the form, as well as an email address or county courthouse address to submit your forms. For your convenience, nominations will be accepted through Feb. 28. We urge Calvert citizens to take the time to nominate someone and let CCCW honor those women who have made an impact in our county.