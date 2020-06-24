Pro-lifers have already started with equality for everyone

In regards to the editorial “Keeping the momentum going” (The Calvert Recorder, June 17), pro-lifers have been at equality since Roe v. wade in January 1973. We believe that all lives matter, including black lives.
As a pro-lifer for more than 25 years, I, like many other pro-lifers, have tried to save the lives of unborn babies and the souls of pregnant women and their accomplices involved with abortion. We have written letters to editors, attended marches and rallies, had information booths at community colleges and county, state and Juneteenth fairs, prayed at abortion facilities, worked with state and federal congress/state assemblies to pass pro-life laws, supported crises pregnancies, etc.
Black Lives Matter should consider joining the pro-lifers and protesting the 20 million innocent unborn black babies that have been aborted since January 1973. If not for those abortions, the black population would be more than 62 million. Abortion is continuing with approximately 300,000 black babies being aborted every year.
Approximately 13.5 million potential black voters/parents are missing for the election this year because of abortion. That number and the population would be much higher if we consider the number of black babies who could have been born to them if they hadn’t been aborted. For example, someone born in 1973 would have entered their child-bearing years in 1988. Their children born before 2002 would also have been eligible to vote this year.
Black lives certainly matter to pro-abortionists, because about one-third of abortions are performed on black women. Without those abortions, that industry would collapse.
Black lives should also matter to Christians, especially black Christians. Proverbs 6:16 & 17 state that “God hates … shedding of innocent blood,” which is a correct definition of abortion. Exodus 21:22-24 lists the penalty of “life for life” for anyone killing a pregnant woman/unborn child. Therefore, any pregnant woman, including blacks, who authorizes the abortion is a murderer and those who encourage, assist in, finance, etc. or voted for pro-abortion candidates are accomplices. Without repentance, confession and God’s forgiveness, they won’t get to heaven.