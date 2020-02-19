The opinion in “The Calvert Recorder” of Feb. 12 puzzled me.
I’m not sure I follow the rationale of printing letters to the editor from locales far-flung from Southern Maryland being because that’s what The Washington Post and The Baltimore Sun do. The Post and the Sun offer international, national and local news, and they invite readers to comment on the stories they print. The Recorder covers local news, which logically suggests that letters respond to local coverage, without regard to where the writer lives.
While I cringe at the divisive language many letter-writers use, that’s their right. What I object to is that the topics typically are nowhere near any article featured in the Recorder and appear to be pet peeves of individuals looking for soapboxes from which to espouse their views.
Perhaps few people write letters to the editor. Perhaps blank space on the editorial page would be an appropriate response. If that’s unacceptable to the editorial staff, perhaps the staff could pose a question a week and invite readers to respond. But please, let it pertain to Calvert County or, at the very least, Southern Maryland.