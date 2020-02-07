According to The Baltimore Sun, Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young (D) signed a bill Jan. 13 to prohibit grocers and other retailers in the city from giving out plastic bags.
A check of the website called www.biodiversity.org says the following about plastic in the ocean. One plastic bag can take from 400 to 1,000 years to break down in the environment. Americans use 100 billion plastic bags per year. According to the Waste Management corporation, only 1% of plastic bags are returned for recycling. And up to 80% of ocean plastic pollution enters the ocean from land. Also, 100,000 marine animals are killed by plastic bags annually.
These facts should persuade us to always recycle plastic bags. I agree with Baltimore’s decision to pass that law. Remember, it is easy to recycle your plastic bags by returning them to the grocery store or retail store. It is also pretty inexpensive to buy reusable bags instead of using plastic.
As a Scout, I hope to spread the word about plastic bags and the environment. Please stop using plastic bags if at all possible.
Tyler Johnson, Hollywood