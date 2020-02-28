Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders knowingly benefited from Russia’s involvement in supporting his campaign for over a month, yet he said nothing.
He only rejected Russia’s interference after The Washington Post revealed it.
He seemed equally upset with the Post as he did with Putin.
Bernie, the independent, complains about the Democratic Party rules and the super delegates. Only Democrats should be allowed to run in the Democratic Party. Bernie does nothing for the down ticket candidates.
He and Trump share the same personality trait. If it benefits them, it is fair. If it does not benefit them, it is unjust.
Bernie, the millionaire who owns three houses, loudly voices “the rich don’t pay their fair share in taxes.” Carolyn Triebel, San Diego