Saying thank you to employees for their efforts, hard work, dedication or good performance is a type of etiquette that should be embraced by all who benefit from the services of said employee, and that’s not just the managers or CEOs of an organization or entity. Saying thank you goes without being said so much, and it is unfortunate. One never knows how much they can brighten another’s day, especially of that employee, by saying thank you.
Remember that the smooth running of any organization or business depends on effective employees who accept the responsibility of carrying out the day-to-day operations needed to help achieve that entity’s set goals. Given that, I want to shed some light on the hardworking staff at the MVA located in Loveville.
I had the pleasure of working with Jill Johnson, a driving examiner, and Estella Banks, as my 18-year-old prepared for her driving test in order to obtain her driver’s license. The MVA was quite crowded and severely understaffed, but these two ladies ensured that each of their customers were properly greeted and taken care of. Jill Johnson was the only driving examiner on duty on the day that my daughter was scheduled to take her driver’s test, but she didn’t let that dampen her spirits. She worked hard and tirelessly to take care of each customer without fail. Though we had to wait a bit longer than anticipated due to the staffing issue, Jill ensured that we were taken care of and she never showed a lack in effort or patience. Therefore, I want to send a big shout out to Jill Johnson and Estella Banks for all of their hard work and efforts!
I know that a simple note or word of appreciation for someone’s hardworking efforts will help them feel encouraged and motivated to continue to go above and beyond in doing more good work while, at the same time, enhance employee retention.