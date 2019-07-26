The National Weather Service has kept records for Baltimore since 1871. Its data shows daily temperatures, means and lists the high temperature for each day of the month and the year in which it occurred. Baltimore’s hottest day on record was 107 degrees on July 10, 1936. Nobody dreamed of global warming in 1936. The amount of data is considerable. To simplify, I examined only the days where the temperature exceeded 100. There were 19 such days from 1930 through 1954, and 15 days from 1983 through 2012. There were none from 1902 through 1929, none from 1955 through 1982 and none from 2013 to present. Kinda makes me wonder. Now that we’re into the dog days of July, should we worry about global warming or just accept that we’re going to get warm occasionally? It takes me more than 148 years of reliable data and more analysis than just 100-plus degree days to make any such conclusions. Smart climate management comes from smart science, but I haven’t seen much of that yet among politicians. Plus, it’s especially hard to agree to eliminate petroleum-using vehicles and industries or cows, horses and other carbon emitting sources based on political whim.
So you think it’s been hot? Could it be global warming? Maybe. Maybe not
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR by Juan Cortez, La Plata
-
Latest Special Section
Latest News
- Crash victim was National Guard veteran
- Police briefs
- Lusby man enters Alford plea to burglary conspiracy
- Makers market is going to the dogs
- Every subject under the moon
- So you think it’s been hot? Could it be global warming? Maybe. Maybe not
- Organ donations are up but more are still needed
- 10th annual Race to the Creek 5K takes place at Patuxent High School
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
-
Jul 26
-
Jul 2710.00
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27free admission