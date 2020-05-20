Some important guidelines for religious services

The health department was happy to see restrictions on religious congregations eased by the governor. I understand how important fellowship is to so many people in our community. I also understand the calling religious leaders have to serve their congregants, and the struggles many have gone through due to physical separation imposed by the virus that has claimed many lives. My concern is that worshippers at church services include many in high-risk medical categories. Coupled with relatively close contact and the recitation and singing that is such an ingrained part of communal worship, the potential for widespread transmission within a congregation could result in a heart-breaking loss of lives. I’m asking that you help spread the word to fellow congregation leaders and members to make some modifications throughout this pandemic.
Religious leaders should encourage congregants who are at high-risk of COVID complications to either continue to worship in their homes (possibly viewing or listening to a live stream or recorded service) or the ministry should hold a separate service for the medically vulnerable. Separate services for the medically vulnerable should allow significant spacing of individuals. I would recommend at least 15 feet between participants. People at high-risk include anyone age 60 or older and those with chronic medical conditions.
• It is important that word be sent to congregation members that anyone with any illness or anyone with a sick member in their household should not attend service for at least two weeks.
• Singing should not take place during services. Singing dramatically increases the risk of transmitting COVID-19. If someone is an asymptomatic carrier of the virus, singing increases the amount of virus they exhale and at least doubles the distance the virus carries through the air. Outside of nursing homes, some of the worst outbreaks of COVID have occurred as the result of singing in churches.
• If possible, services should be held outside. This helps dissipate viral particles much more effectively than indoor settings.
• Regardless of the setting, members of the congregation should be more than 6 feet apart in each direction. Ideally, a 10-foot radius should be provided to decrease the potential for virus transmission. Family members living in the same household do not need to be spaced apart. The governor’s order allows capacity at indoor services to be 50% of the fire marshal’s allowance. In almost every building, this is too many people, and will not allow for safe spacing between worshippers. I would discourage leaders from using this benchmark as a safe measure of occupancy.
• Keep services as short as you reasonably can. Virus transmission is a result of the proximity and duration of exposure to an infected person. The longer someone is near an infected person, the more likely they are to get sick.
• Consider taping a weekly message, sermon, or service for those who can’t safely attend in-person services. This can be placed on FaceBook or other social media outlet. For those without internet, it could be on a phone recording.
• No physical contact should occur between religious leaders and congregants. COVID-19 is more easily spread than the flu.
• Good, basic hygiene should be observed. Ideally, hand sanitizers should be made available at the entrance to members of the congregation. They should be encouraged to wash their hands with soap and water immediately upon entry to the facility. Ideally, prayer books should not be used. Disposable paper pamphlets for each service are a safer way to provide guides for members of the congregation.