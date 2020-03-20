Some more food for thought on closing the achievement gap

This letter is in response to J.C. Hooker’s Jan. 29 letter (“League of Women Voters is celebrating anniversary.”)
A May 27, 2016 story in Calvert Recorder newspaper credited board of education incumbent and candidate Tracy McGuire with “closing the achievement gap.”
Shortly after the story appeared, I contacted Cindy Rose, the mother of a special needs child in Frederick, Md. who has written extensively concerning the harmful effects of standardized testing. The data Ms. Rose located showed the gap Ms. McGuire supposedly “narrowed” had widened by four points.
Ms. McGuire could safely allow others to make this claim on her behalf, knowing the National Center for Education Statistics data which would refute the claim wouldn’t be available until after the election, and that education publisher Pearson’s “gag order” prevents teachers in the county from commenting negatively on test results.
Over a year after the ceremony at King’s Landing Park, The Recorder belatedly reported in its Sept. 22 edition that the group awarding Ms. McGuire, Calvert Collaborative for Children and Youth, has ties to the League of Women Voters.
Additional investigation on my part revealed that the League is among numerous groups that receive funding from George Soros.
Soros’ Open Societies Foundation is listed as a “funding partner” of the National Association of State Boards of Education, which trains state school board members and assists in the search for superintendents.
In addition to NASB, Soros provides funds to the American Federation of Teachers.
Major news organizations have attempted to silence critics of Soros by associating legitimate criticism of him with anti-semitism. There is no evidence that the League’s generous donor is Jewish in any way, other than by ancestry.
The Recorder reported the event at King’s Landing park as a news story.
It was a public relations event designed to “sell” the public on Common Core.
Ms. McGuire won by a little over 100 votes, due in part, I believe, to the Recorder’s uncritical reporting of this story.