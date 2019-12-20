In October, California became the first state to ban the sale and manufacture of new fur products, which bars residents from selling or making clothing, shoes or handbags with fur starting in 2023.
Animals killed for their fur are killed by the cheapest and most gruesome killing methods available, including anal and genital electrocutions, mass painful gassing, drowning, neck-breaking and toxic chemical injections.
They are often skinned while still alive.
Female animals caught in leg-hold traps often chew off their legs to get back to their young.
They are strangled and bludgeoned to death, and trapping is considered so cruel it has been banned in 85 countries.
In addition, dogs and cats are killed just for their fur in other countries and their fur is sold in the United States.
Let this holiday season of love be one for all animals, not just our pet dogs and cats.
Don’t torture and kill them just so you can wear fur coats, fur trim collars, gloves, earmuffs, and have pet toys, statues, accessories, and trinkets.
Animals were born with fur and it belongs to them.
I challenge the General Assembly of Maryland to introduce and advance such legislation, as California has, during its upcoming 2020 session which begins on Jan. 8.
For more information about the work to get the California ban passed and more information about preventing further cruelty to animals for their fur, go to Last Chance For Animals at www.lcanimal.org.