It is called a stop sign, not a go sign.
That red and white octagon-shaped thing on the corners of many intersections is called a stop sign. The letters spell out the word “stop.” It does not mean go. To stop is to cease motion and come to rest. Observing the behavior of many vehicle operators in this area, it occurs to me the meaning of such traffic signs like these, to stop, check for other traffic or pedestrians then proceed only when it is safe to do so may be an unfamiliar concept.
Similarly, right turn on red after stop means to turn right when a signal is red, only after coming to a complete stop (see above for information on stop), check for other traffic and pedestrians, proceeding only when it is safe to do so. Right turn on red after stop does not mean keep going, speed up, talk on your phone, assume others will yield to your ignorance, or do anything else.
I hope this information is helpful. If you have read this far, thank your teacher, and the next time you encounter a stop sign or right turn on red after stop situation you will remember this explanation.
A lesson in elementary physics would also be beneficial, but space is limited here.