I am very saddened to read the March 11 editorial in the Calvert Recorder in support of the end-of-life option act. This act provides legitimacy to people choosing to end their own lives. Even though the act includes very specific circumstances, there is no way to restrict the resulting ramifications.
Once the state finds that suffering under some conditions is unbearable, it becomes a slippery slope when asking non-terminal people to accept suffering. The attitude of seeking a way ”out” rather than “through” develops. There are too many young people committing suicide already for the state to imply that suicide is a solution to pain.
The people desiring to be released from their sufferings evoke sympathy and move us to tears, but they are thinking they will act in a vacuum. None of us do. I have great compassion for Debra Cirasole, for her loss of mobility, her cancer and her suffering. I hope she can find reasons to spend more time with her loved ones while using palliative care and its support.
Please remove your support for this bill and replace it with support for palliative care and hospice.