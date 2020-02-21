When Joaquin Phoenix accepted the Oscar on Feb. 9, he gave a speech about humanity’s most important trait: compassion.
Joaquin’s speech reminded me of a touching true story in “Animalkind,” the new book by PETA President Ingrid Newkirk and Gene Stone, that exemplifies the love felt by all mothers for their babies. A farmer was baffled when one of his cows gave birth to a calf but her udder remained empty. One day, he followed her out to the pasture and saw her secretly nursing a second calf — she had delivered twins. And apparently knowing that her babies would be taken away from her — most likely to be killed for veal — she had made the heart-wrenching decision to surrender one to the farmer and hide the other. Mother cows shouldn’t have to go to such great lengths to protect their babies. You can help them just by switching to non-dairy milk. Heather Moore, Norfolk, Va. The writer represents the PETA Foundation.