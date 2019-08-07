Taking firearms away is not a viable resolution.

A Great Mills High School student said last year: “Why does anyone need a semi-automatic weapon? If it’s not in your job description, you don’t need it. … Why would you try to cure the symptoms of an issue when you have the cure itself? We don’t need guns.”
The emotionally driven reasoning and confusing comments, articulated after a tragic incident, advocate firearm confiscation.
What does the job description of an American citizen say? An American citizen would be United States of America born, or a lawfully naturalized immigrant who has taken the oath of allegiance to the United States of America. The principles embodied in the oath are codified in Section 337(a) in the Immigration and Nationality Act. Therefore, the new American citizen would actively support the Constitution of the United States of America and abide by the law. Many generations of school age American citizens have also taken the following Pledge of Allegiance:
“I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
A republic (America is the only surviving one) is a form of government where all citizens have liberty and freedom to improve or express themselves any way that does not violate law.
Therein lies the problem: Who writes and administers the law?
In the real world, there are crimes at all levels of society — some witnessed, some not. No child should be put in danger during everyday life, but taking firearms away from law-abiding citizens does nothing to eliminate danger. Even though legislators, police, judges, the military and all federal officials have taken oaths to support and defend the U.S. Constitution and take whatever action by any means necessary against all enemies foreign and domestic, they are human beings with faults. As such, whether intended or by accident, they make errors or omissions doing their supposed duty. Citizens must assist from time to time; it is called citizen oversight.
Emotionally advocating passing laws to eliminate a constitutional right does not erase tragedy nor prevent another. American citizenship erases emotional arguments of an issue using reason and open examination of the issue, which is not firearms, but is people and assuring proper use of firearms. There are many laws on the books that do just that. Enforcing existing laws that restrict certain individuals from firearms and eliminating the liability restriction policies municipalities have on enforcement are steps in the correct direction.
Taking firearms away is not a viable resolution.
Firearms are for responsible American citizens to use for pleasure, sport, personal protection, or, if necessary, to maintain control of chaos during the worst of social situations when liberty and freedom have given away to tyranny, which is proven by historical fact.