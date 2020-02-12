Fake news provides us with the hidden truth that fake news is a reality manufactured by those who control the media. Fred Gielow in his book, "You Don’t Say," page 249, endnote 229, states that the American Sentinel published an article regarding the management of the news revealing that “just eight corporations control most of what you see or hear on the airwaves in the way of news in many urban areas.” The article further states that these corporations control CBS, NBC, ABC and “own some 40 subsidiary television stations, control over 200 cable television stations, and have more than 60 radio stations.” Over 40 book publishers, 50 magazines and chains of newspapers, including The Washington Post, fall under the domain of these unnamed corporations.
Bernard Goldberg, commentator on the CBS 48 Hours television program said, “We in the press like to say we’re honest brokers of information, and it’s just not true. The press does have an agenda.” This was quoted by Harry Stein in the article “The Media’s Middle Name is Not Objectivity,” TV Guide, June 13—19, 1992. Mr. Goldberg does not say what “agenda” the press has.
If we examine the news closely, if we think about the changes that have impacted our society and the world, we should be alarmed. I think the televised State of the Union speech given by President Trump, not only revealed our “State of the Union,” but also the state of the nation’s broken soul. President Trump has indeed tried to make America great again. His administration has given new life and hope to the nation and at the same time revealed to America’s citizens that there are those who do not wish to make America great again. This was manifested on television by those government officials who did not applaud, who did not smile, and who tore the president’s speech into shreds. They displayed their anti-American sentiments for all to see. Jealousy, envy and hatred were written on some of the faces of those who govern, perhaps because of all the good that this president and his administration have accomplished and/or the corruption that has been revealed deep within the government. The past three years have shown us that the Democratic Party does have an agenda: remove President Trump. Their failure to do so simply enrages them and they look for new ways to accomplish their goal. Governing seems to be at the bottom of their list.
The current administration does govern and does accomplish, step by step, its goal of making America great again. The darkness and restraints that have overshadowed our nation for many years are slowly being lifted. If this ray of light is extinguished, we will be plunged into greater darkness. One example given by Kevin Burke in Crisis Magazine, “The Democrat’s Transition to Radical Gender Ideology,” Feb. 6, 2020, should be of concern to every American. “If you support Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, or Bernie Sanders, you’d better pay close attention to what they are saying about the transgender movement.” These candidates, the article continues, “will enshrine this ‘right’ under the protective cloak of ‘civil rights.’ Transgender ideology will be introduced to vulnerable children at all levels of the curriculum.”
We do have rights, but we do not have the right to tamper with the natural law, the right to life, the definition of marriage and God-given morality. To do so always invites catastrophe and chaos. These so-called “rights” are fake news. Those who promote them and live them bring disaster upon themselves and others. Fake news has no tolerance for truth.
Anthony Barrasso, Newburg