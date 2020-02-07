Thank you to everyone who came out to support Calvert Hospice and enjoy a little bit of casual summer fun in January! Our Night in Margaritaville at the Calvert County Fairgrounds sold out quickly and, as a result of everyone’s generosity that evening, we netted over $7,600 to help sustain our Burnett Calvert Hospice House and continue our bereavement programs and services. We are so glad that this first-time event was such a hit! We hope the photos with Jimmy Buffet (you had to be there!) will bring smiles and happy memories to all those who took advantage of this very cool photo op (thank you Beth Graeme!)
As always, there is a multitude of individuals and businesses to recognize for making that evening possible. First, we are incredibly grateful to our special Hospice Partners for their consistent support: Floor Systems, Medart Galleries, and Tax Depot. Our sponsors for the evening made it possible for this event to be financially beneficial and allow us to create that special “beach-party-in-winter” experience: Bob Hall LLC, Bee Your Guest, Beth Graeme Photography, Exelon Generation, Gentle Family Dentistry, Garner Exteriors, Rymer & Associates, Richard and Jean Fleming, Encounter Grace, Dowell Financial Services LLC, NAI Michael, Town of Chesapeake Beach, and H. W. Phillips Insurance.
We are also very grateful for the numerous donations we received for our outstanding raffle items and the sought-after beverage choices: Brackish Waters, Karen Sharpe, Maertens Fine Jewelry and Gifts, Tractor Supply Company, Patuxent Wine & Spirits, ABD Liquors, Ducks Unlimited, Salsarita’s, and Gordon and Marcy Lambourne. Thank you, too, to Nick’s of Calvert and the Calvert County Fairgrounds for working with us in pulling together those last-minute details!
Of course the evening wouldn’t have been complete without the Key West flair from Maryland Country Caterers, and the incomparable talent, energy, and professionalism of Shelli Lord and Kurt Gibbons of NightLife. The conga line was definitely memorable! And as always, the Calvert Hospice staff and volunteers were amazing, working to create this event from scratch – from a fleeting thought to a night of full-on fun!
In the end, though, we are most grateful to all those who came out to help Calvert Hospice raise the funds we need to ensure we are always here to help patients and families make the most of every moment. We are truly privileged to honor our mission and are equally grateful for the support we always receive from our most generous and caring communities. Simply, we could not do what we do without you. We look forward to seeing everyone at all our other upcoming events! Thank you, Calvert County, for your steadfast support of our mission!