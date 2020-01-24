This all began in the spring of 2012 when I witnessed three mothers standing right behind the dugout, chain smoking at my daughter’s Little League softball game. When I asked if they could move away from the girls, I was not met with a courteous response. A small group of residents and I appeared in front of the board of Calvert County commissioners , to advocate for No Smoking in Calvert County Parks. The board of Calvert County commissioner’s response to one of my letters read:
“Thank you for your correspondence bringing the smoking issue in County parks to our attention. On June 4, 2013, we directed staff to place signs in all parks requesting that smokers be courteous and smoke only in parking areas. It is our hope that these signs will bring the issue to the attention of smokers and that they will respond in a responsible and courteous manner.”
This past October, I was present at the commissioners meeting when Shannon Nazzal, directer of parks and recreation, counted the five votes that were cast to remove smoking and vaping from the county parks. On October 22, 2019 no smoking or vaping in Calvert County parks became official.
I would like to thank the following people for their advocacy and support. Mr. David Culbert. With no sleep, David came to the courthouse directly from work, exhausted, but proved to set a great example for his children Kaitlyn, Kelsey, and Kristen. Meg Oliff wrote letters to the media and Board of Commissioners strongly advocating for No Smoking in Calvert County Parks. Meg’s granddaughter Kayliann Peake stood up before the previous Board of Commissioners advocating for No Smoking in Calvert County Parks.
Larry Hull, President of Northern Calvert Little League, was the first person to support and advocate for No Smoking in Calvert County Parks. Larry was instrumental in getting the petition up and running by allowing us to circulate several petitions. Tammy Halterman, staff at the Health Department, was an excellent resource and a strong advocate for No Smoking in Calvert County Parks.
Sheriff Evans strongly advocated for No Smoking of Vaping in Calvert County Parks.
We would also like to thank Brenda Tyrell, owner of Prime Time Children’s & Youth Activity Center, in Owings. Next is Peter Ervin who took time to write letters to the media. Additionally we thank two Local Pulmonologist, Dr. Fears and Dr. Pirouz. Thanks to Mark Stanley, currently a High School and Club Coach, who strongly advocated for No Smoking and Vaping in Calvert County Parks.
Thanks to Results Fitness for granting permission to circulate a petition in both gyms advocating for No Smoking in Calvert County Parks.
Thanks to Shannon Nazzal, Director of Parks & Recreation, who worked to get the No Smoking or Vaping in Calvert County Parks ordinance passed and Mary Bachar for her support a.
Thanks to my husband John Bubser, who has worked tirelessly behind the scenes.
Thanks to Dr. John O’Hara, the founder and President of the Maryland Group Against Smoking Pollution (MDGASP), started in 1975.Dr. O’Hara stood beside me attending every Board of Commissioners meeting, taking the time from his busy schedule advocating for No Smoking or Vaping in Calvert County Parks.
Lastly, thank you commissioners for your vote for making our parks smoke free . Beth M. Bubser, Dunkirk