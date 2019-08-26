The Calvert County Lions Club would like to express its appreciation to the many organizations and individuals that made our 19th annual Eyeglasses Golf Tournament which was held on June 5 at the Chesapeake Hills Golf Course, a complete success.
This tournament had three levels of support. Platinum , Gold sponsors donated $525, which paid for a sign on a green, plus a foursome; Green sponsors donated $100, which paid for a sign on a green and sponsored a cart; and cart sponsors donated $50, which entitled the sponsor to have its organization name on a sign placed on a cart.
Platinum sponsors were Calvert Dermatology, Prince Frederick Ford, Art Carson and Ken Hennings of NM Commercial Real Estate, and Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative.
Gold sponsors were Community Bank of the Chesapeake, First Heritage Mortgage, The Calverton School, Boyd King Electronics, United Service Co. and Snyder’s Lawn & Landscaping.
Green sponsors were Beltone of Prince Frederick, Quality Built Homes, Hatcher Supply, Bowen’s Grocery, Mexico Restaurant, Chesapeake Ranch Water Co., Rausch Funeral Home, Residential Plus Real Estate Services, Marrick Homes, Dunkirk Dental, Scorpion Brewery, Integrity Financial Coaching, Charles F. Weber Co. Inc., Sneade’s Ace Home Center, PDG Lion Jordan Burick, Village Cleaners, Fashion Nails, Paul Wright, Chesapeake Highland Memorial Gardens, Suicide Prevention and Pancreatic Cancer compliments of Lions Club member Beverly Barth, Outback Steakhouse, Jones Small Engine Repair, Edward Jones by Calvert County Lions Club member Lisa Grimes, Edward Jones by Robert Riffe, L.J. Elter and Son Power Equipment Centers, Garage Doors and More, Calvert Auto, Lusby Motor Co., Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans, Mully’s Brewery, in memory of Jay Bowen by Jesse Jo Bowen, in memory of Kris McCarthy by Ritchie McGuffin and family, two donations each by Washburn’s Boat Yard, Lions Club member Stephan M. Dargan and Granados Tire, and four donations by Leonardtown Cigar.
Cart sponsors were Lions Club member Ken Bowen, Rural Financial Solutions, United Services and Bay Engraving.
A special thank you to the folks at Chesapeake Hills Golf for the support and cooperation as we planned and organized the event.
The winners of the tournament was the team supported by United Services Co., which has participated in the tournament for 19 years. The team returned its $300 winnings back to the Calvert County Lions Club, as did one of its players who won the 50-50 raffle.
Jim D'Amico, Huntingtown