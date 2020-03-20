The morning of March 14, 2020, I took my wife to Urgent Care in Prince Frederick at 8 a.m. The complete staff, from the receptionist to the doctor, was very knowledgeable, professional and very accommodating. The doctor took the time to explain my wife’s condition and advised us to go to the ER at the hospital. Upon arriving at the ER, we experienced the same type of service, professional, knowledgeable, friendly and caring for the patient. Again, the doctor explained my wife’s situation in detail. A very satisfying experience, especially when someone is sick.I am so fortunate to have lived in Calvert County my entire life – 77 years. We have an excellent emergency response team, 911 operators, fire and rescue service, sheriff’s department and state police. We have outstanding schools and churches.
I am so thankful to have such a wonderful family and so many great friends. I live in the best neighborhood in the entire world. Jack Smack, Huntingtown