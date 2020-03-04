My current Democratic leadership has permanently damaged our country and my party. They talk about a new investigation; the Republicans in the Senate want to investigate.
Americans want to heal the increasing divide and political hatred. Another biased partisan sham in the House of Representatives or Senate will exacerbate the problem. Honest representatives, not our current ideological politicians, could come together and look for the truth, not what they want to find, with Republicans and independents (nonpartisan) investigating how this hoax impeachment started. The House of Representatives had reached a verdict of guilty with a supportive biased media before the partisan and biased trial. For our government to regain my respect and that of other Americans, both sides could call witnesses under oath to explain what happened and how to avoid another threat to our Constitution.
How and why was the Steele dossier used and financed? After the Mueller report found the dossier was a hoax and no Russian collusion, why did the House continue an investigation with no crime? Apparently for only political purposes against a duly elected president (a coupe?). My Maryland representatives are part of the problem with their obsessive hatred of the president. Jim Hill, Welcome